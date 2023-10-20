  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans

Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
;
5
ID: 34426
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaKovshim, 21

About the complex

Français Français
PRESAL COMMENCEMENT – Construction permit obtained HaRav Kook – Tel-Aviv High-end boutique project located 1 minute walk from the sea, in the heart of the sought after Kerem HaTeimanim. Permit granted, imminent demolition, delivery estimated in 3.5 years. New 6.5 storey building (RDC, 5 floors, penthouse), green construction and premium materials (high material standards). Each apartment has a MAMAD/MAMAK and a private non-automatic parking. Sea view from the first floor, rare in this area. Shop architecture, limited housing, privacy and exclusivity. Wide choice of typologies: ground garden, 4 rooms, penthouses with swimming pool. Complete customization of the designs and finishes for a custom apartment.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 5 p a 1mn du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$658,350
Residential quarter Un rez de jardin jamais habite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$799,425
Residential quarter Bon emplacement haut standing dans un immeuble neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Exceptionnel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$554,895
Residential quarter Rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$843,315
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
Other complexes
Residential quarter ExclusivitE meier tower A vendre appartement de luxe boulevard rothschild
Residential quarter ExclusivitE meier tower A vendre appartement de luxe boulevard rothschild
Residential quarter ExclusivitE meier tower A vendre appartement de luxe boulevard rothschild
Residential quarter ExclusivitE meier tower A vendre appartement de luxe boulevard rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
EXCLUSIVE BEST TOWER ???? FOR SALE LUXE BOULEVARD ROTHSCHILD 6 750 000,00 Discover this incredible 75 m2 apartment located in the prestigious Meier Tower on Rothschild Boulevard, Tel Aviv's most sought-after address. This exceptional property offers high-end features and luxury materials for…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Show all Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Residential quarter Duplex avec jardin dans immeuble boutique haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,98M
In the popular area of Katamon Hayeshana, at the foot of San Simon Park and close to Hizkijahu Hamelekh Street. In a new shop building Halafta Street surrounded by greenery, only 6 floors with a refined lobby and Shabbat elevator. Garden Rez Duplex with generous surfaces, 179m2 interior and …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Quartiercalme est raanana maison avec piscine
Residential quarter Quartiercalme est raanana maison avec piscine
Residential quarter Quartiercalme est raanana maison avec piscine
Residential quarter Quartiercalme est raanana maison avec piscine
Residential quarter Quartiercalme est raanana maison avec piscine
Residential quarter Quartiercalme est raanana maison avec piscine
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,92M
Beautiful house with 7 rooms with swimming pool. Large volumes . private elevator . Nice garden. Quiet neighborhood and search. East of Raanana
Agency
Real estate Israel
