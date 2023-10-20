  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable

Ashdod, Israel
ID: 34717
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Kinneret

About the complex

Spacious apartment in Ashdod for sale with incredible sea view Magnificent residence, 5 spacious rooms with stunning sea view terrace. 3.20 meters high under ceiling, 3 WC, 2 bathrooms. Close to the beach and all amenities

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,35M
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
