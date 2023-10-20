  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage

Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
;
9
ID: 34475
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shenkar, 2

About the complex

Français Français
NEVE TZEDEK – FACE SEA Apartment 2 rooms – Recent building of standing Location: Heart of Neve Tzedek, one of Tel Aviv's most prestigious neighbourhoods Facing the sea and the Tayelet Nearby: cafes, shops, Suzanne Dellal, restaurants, galleries, transport Description of property: Interior surface area: approx. 79 m2 Outdoors: approx. 10 m2 of balconies Typology: 2 pieces Natural brightness Volume optimization High-end finishes Benefits: Fully furnished and equipped (turnkey) Recent building of standing Elevator Private parking space Modern and well-kept common areas Sector benefits: Historical quarter, village atmosphere High demand, local & international customers Sea, culture, shopping and gastronomy on foot Requested price: 6.700.000 Very selling customer – possible trading margin for serious buyer

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 pieces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications