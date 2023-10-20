  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Haut standing

Residential quarter Haut standing

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$495,330
;
4
ID: 34700
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

Français Français
North Garden The third and last complex created in the Agamim district of Ashkelon. The North Garden is a complex that includes 10 buildings of 6 to 8 floors, each building with only 3 apartments by cushioning. In addition, you will enjoy a public garden and sports facilities and easy access to the municipal swimming pool and a tennis court nearby. The complex is located close to various educational institutions, a shopping centre, recreation and recreation complexes and close to the main traffic routes. Electricity -Triphae -Preparation for a mini central air conditioner -A TV intercom -Communication points: telephone and television in each room -Preparation for a ceiling fan in the rooms -A switch at the entrance to turn on and off all the lighting in the house -Currency for an electric radiator -Apartment system to monitor and control power consumption - Quality interior doors -Electric blinds (excluding bathrooms and bathrooms) -in the dry rooms, granite floor ceramic 60/60 In apartments 5, rooms and apartments with garden - in dry rooms floor granite porcelain 80/80 -Terrace tap apartment 3 pcs From 1.590.000 Nis and 1.632.000 Nis (some with cellar and air conditioning included) 4 pcs from 1.850.000 nis For more information don't hesitate!

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue weizmann prestige rEsidentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,10M
Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de fusil
Ashdod, Israel
from
$689,700
Residential quarter Superbe appartement renove avec des prestations haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
Residential quarter Lun des immeubles les plus prives et elegants au coeur de la ville
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,98M
Residential quarter Un havre de calme lumineux a har homa espace confort et douceur de vie jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$811,965
In Har Homa, in a quiet and sought after street, this 3-room apartment offers a rare quality of life thanks to its three bright exhibitions (all but north) and its terrace of 9 m2 with open view. Located on the 4th floor of a recent building with Shabbat elevator, the property has benefited …
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Renove au coeur de kiryat moche
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
PROMOTION!!!, Beautiful renovated 3P of 81 m2, in the heart of Kiryat Moché; near the synagogues, tram, balcony of 15 m2 with soucca, quality construction! Private entrance. This is the last apartment available in the project, price floor, SAY:! Exclusive Hadassa agency Takam
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Penthouse a ashdod a fort potentiel vue sur mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,25M
Penthouse a Ashdod has great potential sea view. Strategic location. 5 rooms converted into 4 with cellar and private parking. Elevator arrives directly in the Penthouse
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications