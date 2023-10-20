  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv

Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,95M
;
9
ID: 34067
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Feivel, 11

About the complex

Français Français
Discover the luxury of living in Tel Aviv with this brand new penthouse occupying an entire floor, ideally located in the prestigious alleys surrounding Kikar Hamedina, right in the centre of Tel Aviv. This exclusive property offers privacy, sophistication and exceptional design in a prime urban location. Main features: - Interior: approximately 170 m2 of carefully designed living space. - Outdoor spaces: 49 m2 of balconies and a remarkable roof terrace of 45 m2, with an approved permit for the installation of a swimming pool. - Private lift: Direct access to your penthouse for ultimate comfort. - Arrangement: Spacious living room, 4 bedrooms, including a grandiose parental suite, and a mamad (safe room). - Additional storage space: 8 m2 dedicated storage space. - Parking : Two private parking spaces included. Built with high-end materials and meticulous attention to detail, this penthouse offers an unparalleled lifestyle in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods. A flexible payment plan is available for those ready to seize this rare opportunity.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$10,973
Residential quarter Superbe 163 m2 a vendre tour gan hair sur ben gurion et pres de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,45M
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$805,695
Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,15M
Residential quarter Mini penthouse 5 pieces face a la mer immeuble boutique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$862,125
Other complexes
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,69M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv. The Riviera is an exceptional luxury residentia…
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex proche mer avec grande terrasse piscinabl
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,10M
For sale – Duplex penthouse 5 rooms with panoramic terrace and swimming pool Superb penthouse duplex located on the 11th and 12th floors, offering unobstructed views and a modern and bright living space. The apartment comprises 119 m2 on the 11th floor with a terrace of 12 m2, as well as a …
Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande terrasse souccah dans un superbe immeuble au sein du quartier park
Hadera, Israel
from
$705,375
BZH New exclusivity at RE/MAX Hadera, our love to seize immediately, within the prestigious Villa V project, appreciated for its beauty! Its assets: - Spacious and bright apartment of 4 + 1 rooms, - Bel building with stone, wood and plants, - stage 4/6, - Superb terrace-Souccah of about 30 …
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications