Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv

Discover the luxury of living in Tel Aviv with this brand new penthouse occupying an entire floor, ideally located in the prestigious alleys surrounding Kikar Hamedina, right in the centre of Tel Aviv. This exclusive property offers privacy, sophistication and exceptional design in a prime urban location.
Main features:
- Interior: approximately 170 m2 of carefully designed living space.
- Outdoor spaces: 49 m2 of balconies and a remarkable roof terrace of 45 m2, with an approved permit for the installation of a swimming pool.
- Private lift: Direct access to your penthouse for ultimate comfort.
- Arrangement: Spacious living room, 4 bedrooms, including a grandiose parental suite, and a mamad (safe room).
- Additional storage space: 8 m2 dedicated storage space.
- Parking : Two private parking spaces included.
Built with high-end materials and meticulous attention to detail, this penthouse offers an unparalleled lifestyle in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods.
A flexible payment plan is available for those ready to seize this rare opportunity.
