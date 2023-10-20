Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem

This enchanting property, combining exceptional terrain with a classic architectural gem, offers a unique opportunity for lovers of style and success, precursors setting new standards, and those who pave the way. This property harmoniously unites sky and earth, mountains and landscapes, nature, tranquility and serenity. Land (registered): About 5,407 m2 Built surface: About 1,000 m2 Outdoor spaces (courses, balconies, patios): About 5,000 m2 Additional building fees for approximately 4,800 m2 (excluding service spaces) The structure: A rare architectural masterpiece characterized by classic lines and minimalist style inspired by Japanese design, all located in a paradise of nature and peace. Entry level: The entrance level extends over about 400 m2 and opens onto a courtyard of 1,000 m2 which blends perfectly with the interior of the house. It offers open and intimate relaxation areas surrounded by mature ornamental trees bringing shade and ambiance. A majestic ornamental basin is located at the foot of an ancient cliff. This level is bathed in natural light thanks to large windows offering stunning views of the mountains of Jerusalem as far as you can see. The living room is surrounded by a large garden, a massive natural patio, a large entrance hall and a library- salon forming the reception area. Adjacent to the luxurious kitchen are a magical dining room and a magical courtyard with an outdoor kitchen ideal for receiving dozens of guests. The service areas include laundry facilities, storage areas, a pantry, a cold room, an elevator and a toilet. Two luxurious rooms equipped with the highest standards complete this level. Upper level: The upper level consists of two residential wings, each with its external entrance and internal access to the house. A wing features a large charming balcony and access to a large garden, as well as a residential unit with several bedrooms. The second wing extends over two floors: the upper floor is a living room of 70 m2 with a pyramidal ceiling and a polished steel and concrete floor; the lower floor covers about 170 m2 with bedrooms, a guest space, a kitchen, a dining room and a closed patio of about 100 m2. This floor is accessible by an elevator, internal stairs or separate entrances. Lower level: This level of 400 m2 is designed as the leisure space of the house and can accommodate dedicated spaces such as a conference room, a private cinema room, a music area, a pool and games room, a gym, a spa, a sauna or even an indoor swimming pool. It also includes a family shelter and a wine cellar dug into the rock. From this level, you can access a large garden of 2,000 m2 offering countless possibilities of use. Additional details: Exceptional construction quality – the house is entirely constructed of natural stone, clay tiles and reinforced concrete. The main areas are paved with large Italian travertine marble slabs. Possibility of adding an underground car park that can accommodate up to 40 vehicles. The existing structure is designed for specific modifications and adaptations according to the buyer's needs. The construction rights allow an additional construction of 5,000 m2. Security and safety: The topographical structure of the property and the location of the building offer optimal security capabilities at the highest level. The land can be isolated with high fences. Additional protected areas or shelters may be added to meet any required level of security, including nuclear shelters. Information for investors: Approval potential for construction expansion – up to 100% built area (approximately 5.407 m2). The land is included in the future Tama 35 plan – a golden opportunity for investors. About Motza Illit: Motza is located in the heart of Bible lands, a region rich in history dating back to the Cananean era. In 71 AD, a Roman garrison was stationed there to control the road to Jerusalem. Today, its strategic location and excellent accessibility in one of Israel's most prestigious regions make it a popular place. Its proximity to the political, cultural and economic centres of Israel makes it an exceptionally practical and high-quality area. Motza Illit is a picturesque suburban-rural neighborhood that looks like a charming early 20th century painting. It is located on the municipal border of Jerusalem while enjoying the calm and the retreat of being outside the city. This unique community offers stunning views of the mountains, fresh air and deep serenity alongside the breathtaking nature of Jerusalem. Its unique stone houses, green spaces and mountainous landscapes blend perfectly with an educated and refined population composed mainly of professionals. All these elements position Motza as an exclusive and prestigious community. Motza has an active and dynamic community encompassing all age groups, from young children to long-term residents. Together, the community celebrates festivals, public holidays and various cultural events. The village offers essential services such as high quality kindergartens, active youth movements, a library, a synagogue and community clubs. In addition, nearby are some of the best shopping centres, hotels and medical centers in Israel. Please contact us for more details or to arrange a visit to this unique property.