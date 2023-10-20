  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem

Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$43,89M
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 34064
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Kadima

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
This enchanting property, combining exceptional terrain with a classic architectural gem, offers a unique opportunity for lovers of style and success, precursors setting new standards, and those who pave the way. This property harmoniously unites sky and earth, mountains and landscapes, nature, tranquility and serenity. Land (registered): About 5,407 m2 Built surface: About 1,000 m2 Outdoor spaces (courses, balconies, patios): About 5,000 m2 Additional building fees for approximately 4,800 m2 (excluding service spaces) The structure: A rare architectural masterpiece characterized by classic lines and minimalist style inspired by Japanese design, all located in a paradise of nature and peace. Entry level: The entrance level extends over about 400 m2 and opens onto a courtyard of 1,000 m2 which blends perfectly with the interior of the house. It offers open and intimate relaxation areas surrounded by mature ornamental trees bringing shade and ambiance. A majestic ornamental basin is located at the foot of an ancient cliff. This level is bathed in natural light thanks to large windows offering stunning views of the mountains of Jerusalem as far as you can see. The living room is surrounded by a large garden, a massive natural patio, a large entrance hall and a library- salon forming the reception area. Adjacent to the luxurious kitchen are a magical dining room and a magical courtyard with an outdoor kitchen ideal for receiving dozens of guests. The service areas include laundry facilities, storage areas, a pantry, a cold room, an elevator and a toilet. Two luxurious rooms equipped with the highest standards complete this level. Upper level: The upper level consists of two residential wings, each with its external entrance and internal access to the house. A wing features a large charming balcony and access to a large garden, as well as a residential unit with several bedrooms. The second wing extends over two floors: the upper floor is a living room of 70 m2 with a pyramidal ceiling and a polished steel and concrete floor; the lower floor covers about 170 m2 with bedrooms, a guest space, a kitchen, a dining room and a closed patio of about 100 m2. This floor is accessible by an elevator, internal stairs or separate entrances. Lower level: This level of 400 m2 is designed as the leisure space of the house and can accommodate dedicated spaces such as a conference room, a private cinema room, a music area, a pool and games room, a gym, a spa, a sauna or even an indoor swimming pool. It also includes a family shelter and a wine cellar dug into the rock. From this level, you can access a large garden of 2,000 m2 offering countless possibilities of use. Additional details: Exceptional construction quality – the house is entirely constructed of natural stone, clay tiles and reinforced concrete. The main areas are paved with large Italian travertine marble slabs. Possibility of adding an underground car park that can accommodate up to 40 vehicles. The existing structure is designed for specific modifications and adaptations according to the buyer's needs. The construction rights allow an additional construction of 5,000 m2. Security and safety: The topographical structure of the property and the location of the building offer optimal security capabilities at the highest level. The land can be isolated with high fences. Additional protected areas or shelters may be added to meet any required level of security, including nuclear shelters. Information for investors: Approval potential for construction expansion – up to 100% built area (approximately 5.407 m2). The land is included in the future Tama 35 plan – a golden opportunity for investors. About Motza Illit: Motza is located in the heart of Bible lands, a region rich in history dating back to the Cananean era. In 71 AD, a Roman garrison was stationed there to control the road to Jerusalem. Today, its strategic location and excellent accessibility in one of Israel's most prestigious regions make it a popular place. Its proximity to the political, cultural and economic centres of Israel makes it an exceptionally practical and high-quality area. Motza Illit is a picturesque suburban-rural neighborhood that looks like a charming early 20th century painting. It is located on the municipal border of Jerusalem while enjoying the calm and the retreat of being outside the city. This unique community offers stunning views of the mountains, fresh air and deep serenity alongside the breathtaking nature of Jerusalem. Its unique stone houses, green spaces and mountainous landscapes blend perfectly with an educated and refined population composed mainly of professionals. All these elements position Motza as an exclusive and prestigious community. Motza has an active and dynamic community encompassing all age groups, from young children to long-term residents. Together, the community celebrates festivals, public holidays and various cultural events. The village offers essential services such as high quality kindergartens, active youth movements, a library, a synagogue and community clubs. In addition, nearby are some of the best shopping centres, hotels and medical centers in Israel. Please contact us for more details or to arrange a visit to this unique property.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,92M
Residential quarter Un rez de jardin jamais habite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$799,425
Residential quarter Beit vagan kiriat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Un 4 pieces recent quartier barnea tres bon etat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$558,030
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m2 de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$43,89M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Residential quarter Vivre jerusalem au sommet appartement de prestige avec vue panoramique jerusalem immonbilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,912
In the heart of downtown Jerusalem, in a luxury residence with 24-hour caretaker, discover this new luxury apartment located on a high floor, offering a rare quality of life and spectacular views of the city. The apartment develops about 48 m2 perfectly arranged and offers an elegant and br…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Show all Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Residential quarter Residence zamenhof complexe prive de luxe
Herzliya, Israel
from
$16,46M
The Zamenhof Residence is an extraordinary property that embodies privacy, luxury and comfort at the highest level. Located in the peaceful and pastoral area of Herzliya B, close to the prestigious Kfar Shmaryahu, it enjoys a privileged location in one of the city's most popular areas. In ad…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,07M
Mardochee Khayat offers you to live in a new project in the Galey yam district. The architecturally designed construction offers you to live in a complex of three buildings at the foot of a shopping mall where beautiful brands will be present. Close to the new town hall of Netanya, buses tha…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications