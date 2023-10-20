  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse avec vue mer panoramique au 47e etage et piscine privee gindi tlv

Residential quarter Penthouse avec vue mer panoramique au 47e etage et piscine privee gindi tlv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$31,35M
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 34070
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    HaHashmonaim, 100

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Dominating Tel-Aviv from the 47th floor of the iconic Gindi TLV tower, this exceptional penthouse embodies the top of contemporary residential luxury. Considered the jewel of the project, it offers approximately 900 square meters of interior space, complemented by a vast terrace of approximately 360 square meters, with spectacular panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, the urban skyline and the horizon. A true architectural manifesto of a rare level, the penthouse combines visionary design, among the highest building standards, high-end materials and advanced home automation technologies. By its size and height, it is one of the most exceptional residences ever built in the Israeli urban landscape. Designed by internationally renowned architect Pitsou Kedem, the project relies on fluid continuity between interior and exterior. A sculptural architectural language, marked by impressive proportions and wide bay windows from floor to ceiling, floods the spaces of natural light and integrates the city and the sea with the daily life experience. The private terrace offers a swimming pool of about 28 square meters, suspended above the city, offering a rare sensation of openness and serenity, only accessible to such a level of elevation. Main features: • Proposed shell with approved architectural plans • Six parts with flexible configuration and customizable according to the buyer's needs • Interior secure room • Advanced home automation system • Two private storage spaces • Five dedicated parking spaces Residents of the Gindi TLV complex benefit from a complete residential ecosystem, including a private landscape park, educational facilities, a fitness and spa centre, a business lounge, secure underground parking and 24-hour security services. The property is located at a pedestrian distance from the main cultural, commercial and lifestyle hubs of Tel Aviv, including the TLV Fashion Mall, the Sarona market, Rothschild Boulevard, Habima Square, the Tel Aviv Cinematheque and the Carlebach tram station.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Haifa, Israel
from
$818,795
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,82M
Residential quarter Coin de paradis proche tramway et commerces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,445
Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Netanya, Israel
from
$752,400
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$1,25M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Penthouse avec vue mer panoramique au 47e etage et piscine privee gindi tlv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$31,35M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$896,610
Superb 4 bright rooms Elegant and modern cuisine 3 spacious bedrooms 2 bathrooms, one with bath and toilet, one with shower 1 additional separate toilet terrace with partial soucca The building will pass in pinouy binouy in a few years The apartment will then earn 30m2 Already 90% signatures…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Show all Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Residential quarter Projet immobilier
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$532,637
A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed and neat in every deta…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Show all Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Residential quarter Situe en plein coeur de tel aviv dans la rue pinsker cet appartement se trouve a seulement quelques pas de la plage des centres commerciaux des restaurants et de tout ce que la ville a a offrir
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
Located in the heart of Tel Aviv, on Pinsker Street, this apartment is just steps from the beach, shopping centres, restaurants and everything the city has to offer. - 81 m2 net _ 2 bedrooms _ 2 bathrooms – Sun terrace of 7 m2 – 4th high floor – Triple exposure – Lift – Parking – Mamad – To…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications