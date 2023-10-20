  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable

from
$893,475
;
10
ID: 34347
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively in the district of Givat Olga, a beautiful duplex penthouse of 3.5 rooms, carefully furnished, a few minutes walk from the sea, in the sought after street of Mena Characteristics: - Bright apartment of 3,5 rooms of about 100 m2, - Very nice living room overlooking a first terrace facing the sea, - Large sun terrace-Succah on the roof of 20 m2! - On the 8th floor, - Elevator, - Secured room, - Private cellar, - Parking, - Nice lobby, well maintained building. Exceptional location! You cross the street and arrive on foot by the sea, at the prestigious Jacob's hotel, a few minutes' drive from the commercial village Moul Ha'Hof, synagogues, train station and roads. In addition to a dream apartment, this is an excellent investment! Contact us, Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Professionals Hadera. Licence Number : 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications