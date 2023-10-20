  1. Realting.com
Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$3,29M
3
ID: 34656
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahalat Binyamin, Levinsky Toast

About the complex

Spectacular penthouse in a new building (2021) – Close to Shuk HaCarmel & Nahalat Binyamin Located on Gruzenberg Street, just a few steps from the market, the beach and the most vibrant places in Tel Aviv, this rare penthouse offers a perfect blend of luxury, comfort and privileged location. Property Details: 3 rooms (2 bedrooms — including a secure room Mamad + living room) 2 bathrooms 4th floor with elevator 92.2 m2 inside 28.2 m2 of sunny terrace 83.3 m2 of private rooftop 2 private parking spaces ( robotised system) Rooftop space: Private Jacuzzi Outdoor Kitchen & BBQ Area A perfect outdoor space to receive, relax and enjoy the city view. Price: 10,500,000 For an exclusive visit and more details, contact Premium Real Estate.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,63M
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bien agence dans rue calme dans un bel immeuble luxueux
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,35M
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
Other complexes
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,18M
Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana , a new residential project located in the city centre. High-end project – HaGalil 27 & Maccabi 25/27 Live in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods, a prime location, quiet and green, just a stone's throw away: Best Schools Ci…
Netanya, Israel
from
$771,210
Yehuda Hanassi Street, in the sought after district of Kiryat Sanz in Netanya, within a quiet and well-served residential environment. 4 room apartment with Mamad, about 110 m2, located on the 5th floor on 6. Renovated and strengthened building under a recently completed TAMA 38 project. …
Residential quarter Penthouse near baka
Residential quarter Penthouse near baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,98M
Proche Baka. Penthouse 206m2 +50m2 terrace, gym, cave, asc-chabbat,parking. 9500000 sh. Livraison 3 ans
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications