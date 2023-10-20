  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter Appartement spectaculaire avec vue sur la mer a south beach netanya

Residential quarter Appartement spectaculaire avec vue sur la mer a south beach netanya

Netanya, Israel
from
$4,36M
;
20
Leave a request
ID: 34062
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    ywsp lpyd, 3

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
This exceptional property located in the Lagoon Towers, in the prestigious South Beach neighbourhood of Netanya, offers a unique opportunity to experience luxury by the sea at its peak. The spacious apartment layout, obtained by the fusion of two units, extends over 320 m2 and includes a magnificent terrace of 70 m2 with panoramic views of the sea and the city. Located on the 23rd floor of the North Tower in this incomparable area, it offers easy access to the beach and promenade. Key details: - A bright and airy living room, surrounded by windows overlooking the sea. - 6 bedrooms, including two secured rooms (mamad), each equipped with its own air conditioning system. - 3 full bathrooms and an additional toilet for guests. - A luxurious Semel kitchen with a large central island to sit. - Fujitsu Advanced Air Conditioning System. - Integrated audio system. - Custom furniture. - A storage space of 20m2 adjacent to the apartment. - Four parking spaces. About Lagoon Towers: The Lagoon Towers, located in the prestigious South Beach neighbourhood of Netanya, are an upscale residential development made up of two iconic towers, the highest in the city. Completed in 2017, these towers highlight an exceptional architectural design by Yaski-Mor-Sivan Architects and a high-quality construction by Tidhar and Electra. Residents enjoy a privileged location and a range of luxurious amenities, including an elegant lobby, a swimming pool, a fitness centre, outdoor areas, a children's playground, a club for residents, 24-hour security services and underground parking. Do not hesitate to contact us for more information or to arrange a visit.

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$689,387
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,55M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces pres de kikar rabin dans une rue calme avec balcon ascenseur et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,36M
Residential quarter Penthouse avec vue mer panoramique au 47e etage et piscine privee gindi tlv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$31,35M
Residential quarter Projet neuf dans 2 immeubles de 9 etages et 1 immeuble de 19 etages kiriat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement spectaculaire avec vue sur la mer a south beach netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$4,36M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganib b
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganib b
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganib b
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganib b
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganib b
Show all Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganib b
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganib b
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,18M
In the district Ganim Bet d Eilat in the famous residence Aquarelle, on the edge of the desert, and the red sea in a boutique building, Penthouse has sold facing the valley. This building is composed of 2 levels, a Penthouse which is on the 1st floor with its own entrance. a living area of 1…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$529,815
A beautiful 4 rooms close to the sea with sea view
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,59M
Har-homa, Shlav Guimel, Very nice building of quality, 2 elevator including a Shabbat, on the 8th floor. Catalogue apartment, unique, extremely well arranged and tastefully. 173 m2 net on a single tray, 6 rooms, ceiling height of 3 m, bright, 4 orientations, very spacious kitchen living room…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications