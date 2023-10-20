Residential quarter Appartement spectaculaire avec vue sur la mer a south beach netanya

This exceptional property located in the Lagoon Towers, in the prestigious South Beach neighbourhood of Netanya, offers a unique opportunity to experience luxury by the sea at its peak. The spacious apartment layout, obtained by the fusion of two units, extends over 320 m2 and includes a magnificent terrace of 70 m2 with panoramic views of the sea and the city. Located on the 23rd floor of the North Tower in this incomparable area, it offers easy access to the beach and promenade. Key details: - A bright and airy living room, surrounded by windows overlooking the sea. - 6 bedrooms, including two secured rooms (mamad), each equipped with its own air conditioning system. - 3 full bathrooms and an additional toilet for guests. - A luxurious Semel kitchen with a large central island to sit. - Fujitsu Advanced Air Conditioning System. - Integrated audio system. - Custom furniture. - A storage space of 20m2 adjacent to the apartment. - Four parking spaces. About Lagoon Towers: The Lagoon Towers, located in the prestigious South Beach neighbourhood of Netanya, are an upscale residential development made up of two iconic towers, the highest in the city. Completed in 2017, these towers highlight an exceptional architectural design by Yaski-Mor-Sivan Architects and a high-quality construction by Tidhar and Electra. Residents enjoy a privileged location and a range of luxurious amenities, including an elegant lobby, a swimming pool, a fitness centre, outdoor areas, a children's playground, a club for residents, 24-hour security services and underground parking. Do not hesitate to contact us for more information or to arrange a visit.