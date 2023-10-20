Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Luxury Apartment for Sale
4,5 rooms
Exceptional residence very high-end located in the heart of the Namal de Tel Aviv, offering stunning panoramic views of the sea, definitely unobstructed.
Details of the property
Interior surface area: 177 m2
Balcony: 18 m2
Floor: 6th
Parking : 2 places
Condition : Fully furnished
View: Open view of the Mediterranean Sea
High-end services & finishes
Design furniture Poltrona Frau
Electric home automation system Glass throughout the apartment
Ground heating in all water rooms
Audio system integrated into the ceiling in the living room
Price: 20 800 000
Premium Real Estate
Agency fees : 2 % + VAT
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
