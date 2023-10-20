  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin

Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 34620
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 5

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exclusive – Chernichovsky Street, Bezall project Shenkin district Large 3 room apartment, very bright North / West About 87 m2 + 9 m2 terrace (one bedroom on the inside side of the building) Security 24/7 Sports hall Parking Cave Possibility of complete furniture The apartment is currently rented to an excellent tenant for another six months, with a rent of 13,500 NIS. Price: NIS 6 600 000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$924,825
Residential quarter Bureaux neuf dans immeuble de bureaux tres recherche sur guivat shaoul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,442
Residential quarter Lumiere confort et qualite de vie au coeur de kiryat moshe jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,40M
Residential quarter Penthouse kfar david jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$9,41M
Residential quarter Appartement de charme au centre du quartier neve tzedek 2 pieces rue molcho tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau dangle lumineux de 176 m a louer talpiot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Located on the 3rd floor of a new building on Hatnoufa Street, this spacious 176-square-metre corner office offers exceptional brightness thanks to its many windows and unobstructed views. Delivered raw, it is fully adjustable according to your needs, ideal for a health center, administrativ…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,21M
Very rare!!!! In the residence Sarfati, rue Exodus, at the marina, 4 room apartment with terrace of 24 m2 sea view. Located on the 5th floor, 2 elevators in the building including one of shabat. apartment completely renovated, very modern, 50 meters walk from the beach. Notice to connoisseurs
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Show all Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$501,600
Neve adarim neighbourhood 4 rooms in new building spacious and bright very good product to investment or hapiotat
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications