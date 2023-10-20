Residential quarter Prodigieuse villa a vendre a ashdod

Exceptional Sale - Independent First Line Villa Facing the Sea in Ashdod Address: Ashdod, Israel Discover this exceptional villa in front of the Mediterranean Sea, offering a unique living environment combining luxury, comfort and modernity. Ideally located in Ashdod, this prestigious property offers an incomparable lifestyle, with high-quality amenities. Main features: Living area: 425 m2 spread over 3 levels, connected by a private elevator for easy access to each floor. Land: 300 m2, with a landscaped garden and a terrace with stunning sea views. Infinity pool: Enjoy an infinity pool, overlooking the sea, for an unprecedented swimming experience. Panoramic sea view: Each level offers spectacular sea views, with windows at ceiling height that let in abundant natural light. Design and services: The interior of the villa has been designed with high quality materials, impeccable finishes and modern layout, offering open and bright living spaces. Safety and comfort: High-end security system, centralized air conditioning, floor heating and latest generation home automation for optimal comfort. Internal distribution: Ground floor: A large living room with sea views, an elegant dining room, an American kitchen fully equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, as well as an office space. First floor: 3 luxurious bedrooms, each with its en-suite bathroom and sea view. The master suite has a spacious dressing room and a private terrace. Second floor: direct access to the rooftop terrace and an exceptional panoramic view. Basement: A versatile space that can be used as a playroom, home cinema, or a fourth bedroom, This exceptional villa is a haven of peace where every detail has been designed to offer an extraordinary living experience. Not to be missed: A rare property on the market, with an ideal location in Ashdod, Contact us today for more information or a private visit. Do you want a villa where the sea becomes your garden? This rare property awaits you.