Residential quarter Prodigieuse villa a vendre a ashdod

Exceptional Sale - Independent First Line Villa Facing the Sea in Ashdod
Address: Ashdod, Israel
Discover this exceptional villa in front of the Mediterranean Sea, offering a unique living environment combining luxury, comfort and modernity. Ideally located in Ashdod, this prestigious property offers an incomparable lifestyle, with high-quality amenities.
Main features:
Living area: 425 m2 spread over 3 levels, connected by a private elevator for easy access to each floor.
Land: 300 m2, with a landscaped garden and a terrace with stunning sea views.
Infinity pool: Enjoy an infinity pool, overlooking the sea, for an unprecedented swimming experience.
Panoramic sea view: Each level offers spectacular sea views, with windows at ceiling height that let in abundant natural light.
Design and services: The interior of the villa has been designed with high quality materials, impeccable finishes and modern layout, offering open and bright living spaces.
Safety and comfort: High-end security system, centralized air conditioning, floor heating and latest generation home automation for optimal comfort.
Internal distribution:
Ground floor: A large living room with sea views, an elegant dining room, an American kitchen fully equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, as well as an office space.
First floor: 3 luxurious bedrooms, each with its en-suite bathroom and sea view. The master suite has a spacious dressing room and a private terrace.
Second floor: direct access to the rooftop terrace and an exceptional panoramic view.
Basement: A versatile space that can be used as a playroom, home cinema, or a fourth bedroom,
This exceptional villa is a haven of peace where every detail has been designed to offer an extraordinary living experience.
Not to be missed: A rare property on the market, with an ideal location in Ashdod,
Contact us today for more information or a private visit.
Do you want a villa where the sea becomes your garden? This rare property awaits you.
Ashdod, Israel
