  Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove

Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,48M
10
ID: 34482
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Montefiore, 37

About the complex

FOR SALE – TEL AVIV In a beautiful building, discover this beautiful 3 room apartment: • 74 m2 living space + 13 m2 terrace • 2 comfortable rooms • 2 modern bathrooms • Lift and large pantry • Parking space included Reduced price: 7,900,000 Owners are very motivated to sell – an opportunity to quickly seize!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
