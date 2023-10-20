  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d

Ashdod, Israel
$1,33M
ID: 34584
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Egoz

About the complex

Français Français
The rare pearl!! Apartment 5 rooms for sale in Marina with stunning views of the Sea of Ashdod on the 7th floor. A parking lot and a cellar of 8 m2 complete this property with a sure value. 2 steps from the beach, the synagogue is close to cafes and restaurant as well as a supermarket. Luxury residence with gym, hammam, sauna... 2 elevators including one of shabat. A particularly pleasant apartment to live with a panoramic sea view

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

