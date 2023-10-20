Residential quarter Projet immobilier

  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
$532,637
ID: 34685
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed and neat in every detail for a functional and comfortable interior. On the ground floor, you will find a luxurious entrance hall with elegant touches that characterize the project, which also includes large parking and storage spaces. The project is located a short walk from a lively shopping centre, high-tech park and train station, and is surrounded by green spaces and educational establishments for all ages. It is the perfect combination between rural tranquillity and urban lifestyle. From 1699000 nis for a 3p

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Residential quarter Maison individuelle sur un vaste terrain a vendre pres de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$43,89M
This enchanting property, combining exceptional terrain with a classic architectural gem, offers a unique opportunity for lovers of style and success, precursors setting new standards, and those who pave the way. This property harmoniously unites sky and earth, mountains and landscapes, natu…
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,33M
PRESAL COMMENCEMENT – Construction permit obtained HaRav Kook – Tel-Aviv High-end boutique project located 1 minute walk from the sea, in the heart of the sought after Kerem HaTeimanim. Permit granted, imminent demolition, delivery estimated in 3.5 years. New 6.5 storey building (RDC, 5 fl…
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,44M
BZH New exclusivity, in the category « COLLECTION » French Department of RE/MAX Hadera ✨Are you dreaming of a new, high-class, unworked house perfect for your family? BH, here she is! ✨ House with 6 rooms (165 m2), ✨ House as new – only 3 years! ✨ Located in the very popular and green area …
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications