Residential quarter Bien rare duplex renove avec terrasse soucca

Provche bayit vegan, in the heart of Ramat Charet.
Very rare and unique on the market!
In a quiet little street, close to supermarket and transport.
Duplex Cottage completely renovated with quality finishes and very tasteful furnishings.
Beautiful bright living room, modern and spacious kitchen, terrace of about 20 m2 fully soucca with green and unobstructed view.
Floor 1: living room with access to the terrace, kitchen and guest room with shower room.
Floor 2: 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with shower room, an additional bathroom and a laundry area.
Parquet in the rooms, 3 toilets, absolute calm, total privacy and green environment.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure
