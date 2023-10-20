  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Bien rare duplex renove avec terrasse soucca

Residential quarter Bien rare duplex renove avec terrasse soucca

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter Bien rare duplex renove avec terrasse soucca
ID: 34202
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Jerusalem District
  Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  City
    Jerusalem
  Address
    Peretz Bernshtein, 8

About the complex

Provche bayit vegan, in the heart of Ramat Charet. Very rare and unique on the market! In a quiet little street, close to supermarket and transport. Duplex Cottage completely renovated with quality finishes and very tasteful furnishings. Beautiful bright living room, modern and spacious kitchen, terrace of about 20 m2 fully soucca with green and unobstructed view. Floor 1: living room with access to the terrace, kitchen and guest room with shower room. Floor 2: 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with shower room, an additional bathroom and a laundry area. Parquet in the rooms, 3 toilets, absolute calm, total privacy and green environment.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Residential quarter Bien rare duplex renove avec terrasse soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
