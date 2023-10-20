  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netivot
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau quartier de netivot ramot yoram

Residential quarter Nouveau quartier de netivot ramot yoram

Netivot, Israel
from
$423,225
;
3
ID: 34880
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • Town
    Netivot
  • Address
    Sderot Jerusalem, 54

About the complex

In the new neighborhood of Netivot The Ramot Yoram district in the middle of Expansion adjoining the neve sharone district. Pure investment.Large choice of apartment from 3 rooms to Penthouse with garden ground floor. Delivery within 2 years .With bank guarantee.

Location on the map

Netivot, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Realting.com
Go
