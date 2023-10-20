Residential quarter Panorama sud ouest residence recente

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
✨ NEW – MEKOR HAIM ✨In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, close to the green promenade of HaMesila Park leading directly to Moshava Germanit, and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot.
Located in a recent boutique building with beautiful lobby and elevator in Shabbat, discover this beautiful 3-room apartment on the 7th floor, offering comfort, light and exceptional views.
With an area of 66 m2 interiors + 4 m2 balcony, the apartment enjoys a south facing orientation, guaranteeing absolute brightness throughout the day.
The living room, bathed in light, opens onto a balcony with panoramic views open to the mountains, an unobstructed, spectacular view.
The fully upgraded kitchen is sold equipped:
✔️ Oven
✔️ Gas hob
✔️ Two sinks
✔️ Washing machine
✔️ Dryer
The apartment also includes:
• Mamad (strong room)
• Modern bathroom with shower
• Ground heating
• Central air conditioning
The property is sold with an underground parking space and a private cellar, an additional highly sought after comfort.
????? A bright, functional and ideally located turnkey apartment.
????Proposed at an excellent price for the sector.
At the foot of Tramway's future line!
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
