  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Panorama sud ouest residence recente

Residential quarter Panorama sud ouest residence recente

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$877,800
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 34306
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRechavim, 11

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
✨ NEW – MEKOR HAIM ✨In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, close to the green promenade of HaMesila Park leading directly to Moshava Germanit, and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. Located in a recent boutique building with beautiful lobby and elevator in Shabbat, discover this beautiful 3-room apartment on the 7th floor, offering comfort, light and exceptional views. With an area of 66 m2 interiors + 4 m2 balcony, the apartment enjoys a south facing orientation, guaranteeing absolute brightness throughout the day. The living room, bathed in light, opens onto a balcony with panoramic views open to the mountains, an unobstructed, spectacular view. The fully upgraded kitchen is sold equipped: ✔️ Oven ✔️ Gas hob ✔️ Two sinks ✔️ Washing machine ✔️ Dryer The apartment also includes: • Mamad (strong room) • Modern bathroom with shower • Ground heating • Central air conditioning The property is sold with an underground parking space and a private cellar, an additional highly sought after comfort. ????? A bright, functional and ideally located turnkey apartment. ????Proposed at an excellent price for the sector. At the foot of Tramway's future line!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin dans le quartier de la colonie allemande
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$7,524
Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,33M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement lumineux avec terrasse souccah a arnona jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
You are viewing
Residential quarter Panorama sud ouest residence recente
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$877,800
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
from
$758,670
Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects of Netanya . In the city center of Netanya Close to everything starts, synagogues all this fact on foot Project characteristics The project is built in one of Netanya's most famous and commercial streets A beautiful do…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Neuf
Residential quarter Neuf
Residential quarter Neuf
Residential quarter Neuf
Residential quarter Neuf
Residential quarter Neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$501,600
North Garden The third and last complex created in the Agamim district of Ashkelon. The North Garden is a complex consisting of 10 6-storey buildings, each building containing only 15 apartments. In addition, you will enjoy a public garden and sports facilities and easy access to the municip…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
FOR SALE Discover this beautiful apartment in a renovated historic building, just 100 meters from the sea. Characteristics: • Area: 80 m2 + balcony of 5 m2 • Floor: 2nd with lift • Arrangement: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms • Parking: 2 places Quiet street near the Royal Beach Hotel A unique blend…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications