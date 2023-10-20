  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Au centre bonne occasion renove

Residential quarter Au centre bonne occasion renove

Netanya, Israel
from
$613,206
;
5
ID: 34178
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

Small apartment of 3 rooms located on the 6th floor very bright. Renove two years ago. a 1/4 h at feet of the sea Prosecution. elevator. Miklat in the building. A lot of charm.

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces renove spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,77M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec 2 parking cave mamad et cave a deux pas de kikar rabin et ben gurion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,43M
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$589,380
Residential quarter Unique magnifique rdj avec 245m2 dexterieurs
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,35M
Other complexes
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,42M
Very nice apartment of 200 m2. 5 rooms.One bedroom duplex penthouse with bathroom. Very large living room 5 m high ceiling. large terrace from the living room and dining area. Modern kitchen with ilot. Parquet in the rooms. At the pool floor and large terrace. mamad /2 parking spaces
Agency
Real estate Israel
Hadera, Israel
from
$652,080
BZH The French-speaking Department of RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusive 4 room apartment in the prestigious SOHO complex! - Within the highly sought after modern complex, above the French-speaking Beth ́Habad of Hadera, - 4 pieces well arranged of about 105 m2, - Panor…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Ashdod, Israel
from
$391,875
Great beachfront business in Ashdod: 2-room apartment in the Ashdod Beach residence, front line on the Tayelet, facing the sea. On the 6th floor with two lifts, this apartment offers a balcony with sea view and an ideal arrangement: entrance to a bright living room, kitchenette, bedroom wit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications