Residential quarter Un havre de calme lumineux a har homa espace confort et douceur de vie jerusalem immobilier 026786595

In Har Homa, in a quiet and sought after street, this 3-room apartment offers a rare quality of life thanks to its three bright exhibitions (all but north) and its terrace of 9 m2 with open view. Located on the 4th floor of a recent building with Shabbat elevator, the property has benefited from important investments: neat finishes, optimized layout, spacious rooms and warm atmosphere.
The living room opens onto a perfectly integrated modern kitchen, two comfortable bathrooms, a mamad, as well as a separate night space. Parking is a real asset: private underground parking, as well as a very convenient cellar every day. The building is maintained and ideally placed: a supermarket just down, a yeshiva 100 meters away, schools, parks and shops within walking distance.
Available within 6 months, this apartment combines comfort, modernity and softness of life, a rare opportunity in Har Homa, perfect for a family, a young couple or an investor looking for quality property.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
