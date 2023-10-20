  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf

Netanya, Israel
from
$931,095
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 34252
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Ussishkin, 19

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Ussishkine 12 is a boutique building strategically located 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project characteristics The project includes 25 apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as a penthouse. Exterior natural stone covering Three apartments per floor The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a ceiling height of 6 meters and designed by the architect 2 lifts including a chabbatic Underground parking space Delivery within 30 months Bank guarantee Characteristics of the apartment Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Central air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netania
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$877,800
Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Hadera, Israel
from
$652,080
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf hauts plafonds magnifique neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,85M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$931,095
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Show all Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Residential quarter Exceptionnel rare
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,47M
Beautiful single foot penthouse. Keep it busy. Very invested. Six pieces including mamad. 2 very nice terrace one of 120 m2 from the living room and the other of 33 m2 from the kitchen. 2 parking spaces a large cellar. to see absolutely
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,59M
Har-homa, Shlav Guimel, Very nice building of quality, 2 elevator including a Shabbat, on the 8th floor. Catalogue apartment, unique, extremely well arranged and tastefully. 173 m2 net on a single tray, 6 rooms, ceiling height of 3 m, bright, 4 orientations, very spacious kitchen living room…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Residential quarter A vendre 25 pieces angle ben yehudayirmiyahu proche plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,16M
Apartment 2.5 rooms, 72m2 on the 3rd floor with mamak Building with quality Tama 38 renovation in 2020 Quiet, triple orientation I/N/S 300 meters from the beach
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications