  Maison de ville unique avec vue sur mer nichee dans les ruelles du vieux jaffa

Residential quarter Maison de ville unique avec vue sur mer nichee dans les ruelles du vieux jaffa

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,63M
10
ID: 34200
Last update: 10/03/2026

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Russlan, 7

About the complex

This charming townhouse located in the old town of Jaffa is a real gem, offering a unique blend of history, design and breathtaking views. A few steps away, you will find the coast, the lively flea market, art galleries, trendy shops and a culinary celebration in restaurants and cafes. Extending over approximately 92 m2 spread over three levels, it offers versatile spaces to meet a variety of needs. The entrance level, of about 28 m2, is perfect for a studio, gallery or a warm living area. The second and third levels, measuring 30 m2 and 33 m2 respectively, are ideal for a residence. The jewel of the property is the roof terrace of about 36 m2, where you can enjoy a breathtaking view of the sea and the magical atmosphere of the old town. Parking is available. Nestled in the enchanting streets of the old town of Jaffa, this property is much more than a house: it is an experience that tells a story of timeless charm and creativity! Contact us to make it yours!

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,405
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Vous revez dune maison privee en bord de mer oui cest possible
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,41M
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$968,715
Residential quarter Maison de ville unique avec vue sur mer nichee dans les ruelles du vieux jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
Other complexes
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$815,100
BAT YAM – Gold Square Luxury intimate residence PREVENT – Construction in progress Planned delivery : June 2026 Beach only 150 m away Tram 200 m (12 min from Tel-Aviv) Central district, close to all amenities Project advantages Favourable terms of payment: 20% at signing – 80% at key deliv…
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,10M
house of 247 m2 on 2 levels. on a plot of 424 m2 A restore .great potential . possibility of enlargement and to build a swimming pool. the house is located in a dead end near Route 2
Residential quarter Kyriat yovel rehov shtern 2 5 p neuf
Residential quarter Kyriat yovel rehov shtern 2 5 p neuf
Residential quarter Kyriat yovel rehov shtern 2 5 p neuf
Residential quarter Kyriat yovel rehov shtern 2 5 p neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$736,725
FOR SALE – RARE OPPORTUNITY Kyriat Hayovel – Project 2.5 pieces 64 m2 2 terraces – 5.5 m2 each Parking Mahsan Delivery in 8 months
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications