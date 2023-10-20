  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod

Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,72M
;
11
Leave a request
ID: 34082
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Brand new and latest new program of Ashdod Marina Feet in the water Construction of very high standing with the best materials In front of the boats and the sea, close to cafes, restaurants and shops Residence: Entrance hall 5 stars Wooded entrance Parking and cellar under ground Ultra fast elevators including one of shabat The apartments: Armoured entrance door design Interior door "Pandoor" Ground 1 metre by 1 metre Terrace in Teck Kitchen fitted with furniture and marble Electric roller shutters throughout the apartment Closed circuit video intercom Solar or electric hot water

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement a vendre en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
Residential quarter Duplex a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,897
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,978
You are viewing
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,72M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
New for exclusive sale! 30 Sheinkin Street (Yohanan Hasandler Street corner) Exceptional goods Bright 2 bedroom apartment renovated with optimal arrangement! 64 m2 living space + 4 m2 of sunny terrace Second floor In a luxury building with elevator! The apartment includes a bedroom with a k…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces a renover dans le centre de tel aviv au calme superbe opportunitee
Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces a renover dans le centre de tel aviv au calme superbe opportunitee
Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces a renover dans le centre de tel aviv au calme superbe opportunitee
Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces a renover dans le centre de tel aviv au calme superbe opportunitee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
New on sale exclusively In the heart of the city, quiet and charming street close to the theatres 12 Yosef Eliyahu Street Apartment of 111 m2, 1st floor with elevator To be completely renovated Triple exposure (East, West and South) Surrounded by greenery
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer
Show all Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,13M
For sale – 5 room apartment in a new residence, Hadekel Street, facing the sea Located in a recent and secure residence with guard, this spacious 5-room apartment offers an ideal living environment facing the sea. The apartment is new, bright and well arranged. It includes a mamad (safe ro…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications