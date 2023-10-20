  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Propriete historique unique au coeur du quartier juif

Residential quarter Propriete historique unique au coeur du quartier juif

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$43,89M
;
14
Leave a request
ID: 34061
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Misgav Ladach

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
This announcement represents a remarkable opportunity to acquire two independent properties located in the historic Jewish quarter of Jerusalem, just 600 metres from the Lamentation Wall. These residences offer extraordinary views of the Old Town and Har HaBait, combining exclusivity and panoramic beauty. One of the buildings is a historical structure dating from the mid-19th century, embodying the architectural heritage of the region. The second building houses an active yeshiva and includes two apartments, each with a rooftop terrace offering stunning views of the Old Town. These properties are real gems on the real estate market. Property 1: Four-storey building This recently renovated building, full of history and culture, is a sacred pillar for the Jewish community. Set on four floors and crowned by a spectacular rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the Old Town, Har HaBait and the Jordan Mountains, this property is currently used as yeshiva and includes two separate apartments. Its versatile design allows continuous use as an educational institution or adaptation for private residential purposes. The interior spaces are distinguished by their spacious layout, abundant natural light and exceptional finishes, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a fusion between tradition and modernity. Main features: Ground floor and basement: – Total surface area: approximately 345 m2 – Includes 12 pieces – 5 guest toilets Two-storey apartment with private roof terrace: – Interior: approximately 199 m2 – Roof terrace: approximately 166 m2 – Arrangement: living room, 5 bedrooms (including 2 master suites) and 4 complete bathrooms – Additional benefits: underfloor heating, light wells and panoramic views Apartment with balcony and access to the roof terrace : – Interior: about 98 m2 – Balcony: about 62.7 m2 – Arrangement: living room, 3 bedrooms (including a master suite) and 2 full bathrooms Property 2: Historical two-storey building This historic two-storey building, located on the edge of the Jewish quarter, is a remarkable property with a rich history. With a built area of about 550 m2, it also has a private roof of about 315 m2 offering splendid views of the Old City and the surrounding mountains of Jerusalem. Located just 500 metres from the Wall of Lamentations, this property enjoys a privileged location. The building comprises 15 rooms, including 13 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and an industrial kitchen, which gives it a great versatility for various uses. Its historical importance dates back to its creation in 1854 as a hospital "Rothschild", founded by Baron James Mayer Rothschild. After serving as a hospital for more than a century, it became the property of the Society "Misgav Le Currently used as a hostel, this property offers potential for both private and commercial residential use, providing an exceptional opportunity for those looking for a unique and historic space in Jerusalem. The properties can be acquired either as a complete set or separately. Information on prices of individual properties is available on request. Please contact us for more details.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement proche de la mer neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter Agreable bien agence bon emplacement endroit calme spacieux
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,04M
Residential quarter Rez de jardin face mer avec piscine privee
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,13M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Propriete historique unique au coeur du quartier juif
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$43,89M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Show all Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,72M
Brand new and latest new program of Ashdod Marina Feet in the water Construction of very high standing with the best materials In front of the boats and the sea, close to cafes, restaurants and shops Residence: Entrance hall 5 stars Wooded entrance Parking and cellar under ground Ultra fast …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,09M
Welcome to Island – Living between sky, sea and elegance Close your eyes, and imagine a place where the sea becomes your horizon. On Island, you live a few steps from the beach, in a spacious and bright apartment, designed for your comfort and well-being. Start the day with a coffee on your…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$904,134
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, apartments from 3 to 5 rooms, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Project Nine Deliverable Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre including a …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications