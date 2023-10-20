  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192

Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34708
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David Ben Gurion

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Modern residential building of 7.5 floors including 26 apartments with private parking. Each apartment is equipped with a VRF air conditioning individual with independent broadcasting in every room. High-end finish with tile Ceramic stoneware, aluminium carpentry superior quality, fully equipped bathrooms equipped, premium interior doors and system advanced electric compatible smart home.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$589,380
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,80M
Residential quarter Neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$501,600
Residential quarter Coup de fusil a vendre rue rogozin appartement a renover vue mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$736,725
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces centre ville
Nahariya, Israel
from
$485,925
In the centre of Nahariya, located in a quiet and sought after street, He's got a lot of things, at a small price: Balcony/terrace, mamad, elevator, cellar, parking and spacious and bright!
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
PRESAL COMMENCEMENT – Construction permit obtained HaRav Kook – Tel-Aviv High-end boutique project located 1 minute walk from the sea, in the heart of the sought after Kerem HaTeimanim. Permit granted, imminent demolition, delivery estimated in 3.5 years. New 6.5 storey building (RDC, 5 fl…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Show all Residential quarter Haut standing
Residential quarter Haut standing
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$391,875
sublime two pieces high standing with sea view Just to visit terrace pool etc... the top
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications