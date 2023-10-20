  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement dexception

Residential quarter Appartement dexception

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,29M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 34519
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRechavim, 11

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exceptional apartment in Mekor Haim, near Baka and Emek Refaim Located at the foot of Hamesila Park, in a new and upscale boutique building (with elegant lobby, Shabbat elevator and underground parking). Apartment of 4 rooms of 93m2 plus balcony of 9m2 where every detail has been carefully thought. Characteristics: ✨ Natural brightness and noble materials in all spaces ✨ Ground heating, central air conditioning ✨ Custom dressings in the rooms ✨ High-end finishes, up to the smallest details American cuisine: A custom-designed space combining modern elegance and functionality. Made with high-end marble, the kitchen is equipped with integrated appliances and a central island that sublimes the whole. A real art work where design and practicality meet. Additional benefits: ✅ Large underground parking space with adjoining cellar ✅ Future tram line in immediate proximity ✅ Ideal location: 4 minutes walk from Kanyon Hadar, close to the supermarkets (Rami Levy/Osher Ad) and the synagogues of the French communities.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$10,973
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire luxueux projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$627,000
Residential quarter Appartement dexception elegamment concu et entierement meuble avec balcons
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,47M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$808,830
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement dexception
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,29M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Show all Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Residential quarter Villa independante a vendre a ashdod avec piscine
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,51M
Independent villa for sale in Ashdod On a plot of 315m2 , villa of 265m2 living space left on a living room and kitchen on the ground floor , the bedrooms and bathrooms on the floor, as well as a furnished basement overlooking a courtyard. Very beautiful exteriors complete this property with…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Show all Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces proche mer dans immeuble recent tres bien entretenu
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,02M
* Charming small 2 rooms * 40m2 with mamad * Modern and well maintained building * Underground parking * Close beach and Marina de Tel Aviv
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to the theatre, close to Kikar HAmedina and Yarkon Park. Here is a very beautiful project offering luxurious interior and exterior services, with a choice of apartment from 2 rooms to penthouse. with sea views
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications