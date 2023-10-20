  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec vue degagee et parking a bavli

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,53M
9
ID: 34210
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv

About the complex

For sale in the Bavli district 20 Herzog Street On the 10th floor of a well-maintained building. Unobstructed view and exceptional brightness. 4 pieces of 117 m2 that can be converted into 5. A parental suite and many storage facilities. Very spacious stay, ideal for a family. Triple ventilation. Hot water 24/7. Piece secures upstairs and another miklat in the basement. Parking space in the common parking lot.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Lun des immeubles les plus prives et elegants au coeur de la ville
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,98M
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces avec vue degagee et parking a bavli
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,53M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,76M
New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem border Bet veigan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 and below 7 floors building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of chabat), bet haknesset, gym... Deliverable May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace o…
Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Show all Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$9,405
Villa town center Raanana. quiet street near school Bilou. Level 1: very large living room with dining area. Separate kitchen. master bedroom dressing room overlooking the pool. Level 2 : 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Level 3: one suite. Under ground: large room and mamad. pool and garden . Parking
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
For sale – 4 modern rooms, Rue Montefiore, Tel Aviv Located in the heart of Montefiore's transformational district, this apartment enjoys a strategic location, close to Azrieli, the metro and all amenities. A dynamic, modern and evolving sector, providing quick access to the city centre. C…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications