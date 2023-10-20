Residential quarter Vue sur la mer

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Rishon Letsion, facing sea, (hof rishon letsion)
Close to sea and tayelet at the foot of the building, shops and cafe as well as public transport
Rehov Shayetet
Beautiful residential building very recent (9 years),
On the 20th floor (of 21), superb 5-room penthouse on a level, with panoramic and stunning sea views, 200 m2 of which 100 m2 of living-kitchen, extended by a magnificent terrace of 100 m2, furnished and equipped (pergolas, modern and functional outdoor kitchen)
Beautiful and spacious master suite sea view and large 3 toilets, 2 beautiful bathrooms, large mamad.
Very beautiful cuisine by Semel, numerous storage, practical and aesthetic.
High ceilings of 3 meters
Apartment almost never inhabited
Excellent condition. 1 cellar and 2 parking spaces.
3 elevators including 1 shabbath
Location on the map
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return