  Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin

Residential quarter Nouveau projet katamonim jerusalem du 2 au 5 pieces penthouses et rez de jardin

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$752,400
4
ID: 34123
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Mehalkei HaMayim, 21

About the complex

Français Français
New Katamon Jerusalem Project from 2 to 5 rooms, penthouses and ground floor Located in the Katamonim district, this project consists of 5 buildings with 34 floors with gym, synagogues, 5 elevators. The tramway will pass to the bottom of the project. Deliverable December 2029 Payment method This project is accompanied by Bank Leumi 20% 80% or multiple times 2 rooms from 53 to 69m2 with 9m2 terrace, from the 28th floor, south side view of the park with a cellar but no parking - Prices from 2.400.000 sh 2.5 rooms 69m2 and 12m2 terrace Price : 3,000,000 sh 3 rooms 80m2 and 11m2 terrace with cellar and parking, from the 22nd floor, exhibition : North/West Price from 3.500.000 sh 5 rooms 120m2 and 11m2 terrace, with 2 parking spaces and a cellar, 9th floor - Price from 4.500.000 sh 5 rooms 135m2, 2 terraces of 18m2 and 12m2, 3 bathrooms with toilet, 11th floor – Price from 5,000,000 sh These prices can be subject to variation and do not include our agency commission which is 2% H.Taxes For more information or to arrange a visit, call us Please note: in the case of a Project in Construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

