  4. Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces remis a neuf ideal pour jeune couple

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,411
5
ID: 34041
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avraham Stern, 11

About the complex

Very nice two pieces well arranged Separate toilets and bathroom Outdoor terrace fully renovated apartment modern and new facilities.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Loan amount
Period
Period
Monthly payment
Monthly payment
