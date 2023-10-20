  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tiberias
  4. Residential quarter villa de luxe sur la falaise vue panoramique a 500m au dessus de la mer de galilee kineret

Residential quarter villa de luxe sur la falaise vue panoramique a 500m au dessus de la mer de galilee kineret

Tiberias, Israel
$3,51M
9
ID: 34505
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    North District
  • Region
    Kinneret Subdistrict
  • Town
    Tiberias
  • Address
    Bruriya, 9

About the complex

Property details: Located in Poriya Illit (84, Derech HaMetzuk), this unique two-and-a-half-year property is a rare pearl, nestled only 15 metres from the cliff. Area: Land of 400 m2 + 360 m2 of lawn (protected green space) extending to the edge of the precipice. Built surface area: 250 m2 on two levels + 170 m2 of terraces. Arrangement: 7 rooms with 4 luxurious parental suites, including a master suite with attached office, and a high quality security room (Mamad). High-end equipment: Swimming pool (10 x 4.5 m), jacuzzi and sauna. Ground heating, home automation (smart house), smart electricity and indoor/outdoor audio system. Fully equipped luxury kitchen + outdoor kitchen with bar. Fully furnished with luxury furniture (including electric beds). Perimetric security. Condition: Near new, used only once a month on average. Ready to move in immediately.

Location on the map

Tiberias, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications