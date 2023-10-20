Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite

Givat Shmouel project the little Neuilly from Tel Aviv Mardochee Khayat proposes a project whose reputation is no longer to be done Located in the best place of Guivat Shmouel near synagogues and shops Access to the direct highway for Tel Aviv Guivat Shmouel is a city strategically located in the heart of a dynamic region, between the University of Bar Ilan, Ramat Gan, Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv, immediately close to Tel Aviv Givat Shmouel stands out for a series of remarkable advantages for its residents. The high cost of rent and real estate is justified by the undeniable benefits of living in this city. Givat Shmuel thus presents itself as a true home for those seeking a higher quality of life, optimal accessibility to services, work opportunities, and a dynamic social fabric. Close to the center of the country Givat Shmouel offers its inhabitants quick access to the country's major poles. Being at the centre is being connected. High social level Givat Shmuel is distinguished by a high social level, reflecting the quality of life and excellence of its services. This social dynamic contributes to an environment conducive to development, particularly through high-level schools. The school selected by the ADG offers quality education, with a follow-up adapted to the children of Olim Hadashim, promoting their integration and success. * Any additional support and school support will be provided in destinations in developing regions. Apartment features Apartment of 3 rooms Surface of 82m2 plus a terrace of 10m2 4 room apartment Surface of 107 m2 plus a terrace of 12m2 5-room apartment facade Surface of 133m2 plus a terrace of 12m2 Very luxurious interior service Porcelain granite tiles 80/80 or 100/100 Porcelain granite tiles in the rooms or parquet floor to choose. Terrace choice tile, parquet or teak Centralized air conditioning latest generation. High quality interior doors Choice of kitchen, among the best companies on the market, marble work plan Bathroom tiles up to ceiling Hanging toilets Home cinema preparation Electrical stores in all the house Head quality mixer valve