  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans le nouveau projet bsr de sarona

Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans le nouveau projet bsr de sarona

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,96M
;
2
ID: 34377
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Eliezer Kaplan, McDonald's

About the complex

Français Français
In the BSR project Sarona New for exclusive sale Superb 4-room apartment with stunning views of Sarona Park 103 m2 + sunny terrace of 9 m2 21st floor South and east orientation Mamad Underground parking Luxury gym, residential club, security system and prestigious entrance hall Planned delivery: end 2025

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Residential quarter Superbe appartment de 140m2 a vendre tour naharda
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,01M
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,01M
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,69M
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,69M
Residential quarter Penthouse kfar david jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$9,41M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces a dizengoff netanya special investisseur projet pinoui binoui avance
Netanya, Israel
from
$642,675
Netanya, Israel
from
$642,675
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans le nouveau projet bsr de sarona
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,96M
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,85M
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,85M
For Sale : Superb 5 Bedroom Duplex Apartment in Ashdod Marina Top Standing - 2 Minutes from the Beach We offer this magnificent 5-room duplex apartment, located in one of Ashdod's most popular areas, close to the beach and Marina. Ideally located, this apartment offers stunning views and an…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,86M
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,86M
FOR SALE – RIVIERA PROJECT Exclusive PRESAL conditions negotiated for our agency on the first 5 apartments sold. First Sealine – PRESAL – Exceptional conditions Rare opportunity on the first line of the sea, only a few minutes from Tel-Aviv. The Riviera is an exceptional luxury residentia…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
Located at the junction of Neve Tzedek, Florentine and the Charles Clore Park district, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location just a few minutes walk from the sea, the Carmel market and the lively heart of Tel Aviv. Elifelet Street is known for its quiet and residential atmosphere, …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications