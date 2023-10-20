  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa

Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 34192
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yehuda HaYamit, 7

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of the historic district of Ajami, this penthouse occupies the top floor of a Bauhaus-style boutique building. It enjoys a sought after location, close to the Residence of the Ambassador of France and a few minutes walk from the sea. The apartment develops an interior area of approximately 108 m2, currently furnished in 4 spacious rooms (initial configuration of 5 rooms), with balanced volumes and fluid circulation. Outside, an exceptional terrace of 104 m2 offers an unobstructed view and a rare living space. The property is completed by two private parking spaces in the basement. A unique property, which combines elegance, architectural character and sought after location, in the heart of one of the most authentic areas of Tel Aviv. Information and visits: Laurence Zemour – 054-735-3514 Licensed Real Estate Agent

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Maison de ville unique avec vue sur mer nichee dans les ruelles du vieux jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,63M
Residential quarter Appartement immense
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces avec parking entre dizengoff center et rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter Projet neuf du 3 au 6 pieces et penthouses a holyland jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec double terrasse amp vue panoramique mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,978
You are viewing
Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,56M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Show all Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Residential quarter Rez de jardin
Nahariya, Israel
from
$956,175
Large garden ground In the new Shimon Peres district, discover this beautiful 5 rooms on the garden floor with rare volumes: approx. 200 m2 living space and 170 m2 of south-west exposed garden Quiet, luxury and privacy guaranteed A few minutes walk from the city center, the train station, shops
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Show all Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in a new building of high standing, on the street Mena - A design apartment of 4 rooms of 107 m2, only upstairs! - 7/9, - A sunny, southwest-facing living space, - A modern, tailor-made kitchen with its central islet, - A beautiful terrace of 14 m…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un havre de calme lumineux a har homa espace confort et douceur de vie jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un havre de calme lumineux a har homa espace confort et douceur de vie jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un havre de calme lumineux a har homa espace confort et douceur de vie jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un havre de calme lumineux a har homa espace confort et douceur de vie jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un havre de calme lumineux a har homa espace confort et douceur de vie jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Un havre de calme lumineux a har homa espace confort et douceur de vie jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$811,965
In Har Homa, in a quiet and sought after street, this 3-room apartment offers a rare quality of life thanks to its three bright exhibitions (all but north) and its terrace of 9 m2 with open view. Located on the 4th floor of a recent building with Shabbat elevator, the property has benefited …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications