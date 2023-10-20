Residential quarter Penthouse dexception esprit bauhaus ajami jaffa

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
In the heart of the historic district of Ajami, this penthouse occupies the top floor of a Bauhaus-style boutique building. It enjoys a sought after location, close to the Residence of the Ambassador of France and a few minutes walk from the sea.
The apartment develops an interior area of approximately 108 m2, currently furnished in 4 spacious rooms (initial configuration of 5 rooms), with balanced volumes and fluid circulation.
Outside, an exceptional terrace of 104 m2 offers an unobstructed view and a rare living space.
The property is completed by two private parking spaces in the basement.
A unique property, which combines elegance, architectural character and sought after location, in the heart of one of the most authentic areas of Tel Aviv.
Information and visits:
Laurence Zemour – 054-735-3514
Licensed Real Estate Agent
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return