  4. Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble

Ashkelon, Israel
$617,595
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    David Ben Gurion

About the complex

in very recent building with jacuzzi, sauna, reception room and kindergarten, superb 4 rooms of 100m2core by interior architect with very nice sea view, sold entirely furnished, immediate entrance.

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
