  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite

Harish, Israel
from
$316,008
;
6
ID: 34237
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • Town
    Harish

About the complex

NEW EXCEPTIONAL PROJECT IN HARISH – PREVENTED Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present you with a preview of its brand new pre-sale property project in the booming city of Harish, a location with great potential! Located in the heart of Harish, close to schools, synagogues and shops, this project will also include a shopping gallery located in the best part of the city. Harish, just 45 minutes from Tel Aviv, 40 minutes from Haifa and 30 minutes from Kfar Saba and Raanana, is today Israel's youngest and most promising city. Nestled in natural forests and with direct access to the motorway, it currently has 20,000 inhabitants and will reach 60,000 by 2026. The project in detail: A modern complex of 7 floors, whose delivery is planned in 5 years. Only 2 room apartments above the shopping gallery: • 2 rooms of 47.5 m2 without balcony – from 1 008 900 • 2 rooms of 47.5 m2 with balcony of 5.5 m2 – from 1 060 000 to 1st floor Payment terms are highly advantageous for our first customers: • 7% when signing the contract • 18% upon obtaining the permit in 1 year • 75% at key delivery Don't miss this unique opportunity!

Location on the map

Harish, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$620,730
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$623,865
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,389
Residential quarter Givat mordehai entree herzog
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$971,850
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces neuf avec terrasse emplacement ideal a mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,978
