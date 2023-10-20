  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganib b

Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganib b

Eilat, Israel
from
$1,18M
;
9
ID: 34508
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • City
    Eilat
  • Address
    Lotus

About the complex

In the district Ganim Bet d Eilat in the famous residence Aquarelle, on the edge of the desert, and the red sea in a boutique building, Penthouse has sold facing the valley. This building is composed of 2 levels, a Penthouse which is on the 1st floor with its own entrance. a living area of 140 m2, and 4 chbre a bed + its rooftop of 140 m2 with jacuzzi facing a paradise view. And d 1 Garden Rez with private entrance of 140 m2 of surface Habitable full foot with a garden of 250 m2 , + private snail-shaped swimming pool , and 4 bedroom chabr , each level has its own private entrance and can be sold separately or in a single batch. the price of the Garden Rez : 5.150.000 nis the price of the Penthouse : 4.150.000 nis

Location on the map

Eilat, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
