  Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga

Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga

Hadera, Israel
$843,315
ID: 34308
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    HaNegev

About the complex

Français Français
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in a new building of high standing, on the street Mena - A design apartment of 4 rooms of 107 m2, only upstairs! - 7/9, - A sunny, southwest-facing living space, - A modern, tailor-made kitchen with its central islet, - A beautiful terrace of 14 m2, with sea view!!! - A luxurious master suite with built-in closets and a bathroom, - 2 additional bedrooms including one secured, - In total two beautiful bathrooms and two toilets, - Lift, air conditioning, - A private cellar, - Two parking spaces! - Great lobby. Located close to the sea, prestigious Jacob's hotel, Moul Ha'Hof shopping village, synagogues, train station and roads. It's beautiful! An excellent investment opportunity in a wanted location, especially given the next construction of the Tayelet! Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Leisure

Residential quarter Stop affaire vous voulez faire un excellent investissement a hadera acquerir un bien avec une forte demande locative ne cherchez plus le voila
Hadera, Israel
from
$652,080
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter Quartier arlozorov atsmaout magnifique projet neuf
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,50M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,39M
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 4 pieces comme neuf en bord de mer de hadera a givat olga
Hadera, Israel
from
$843,315
Residential quarter Residence boutique a mekor haim 4 pieces dexception avec terrasse amp prestations luxe
Residential quarter Residence boutique a mekor haim 4 pieces dexception avec terrasse amp prestations luxe
Residential quarter Residence boutique a mekor haim 4 pieces dexception avec terrasse amp prestations luxe
Residential quarter Residence boutique a mekor haim 4 pieces dexception avec terrasse amp prestations luxe
Residential quarter Residence boutique a mekor haim 4 pieces dexception avec terrasse amp prestations luxe
Residential quarter Residence boutique a mekor haim 4 pieces dexception avec terrasse amp prestations luxe
Residential quarter Residence boutique a mekor haim 4 pieces dexception avec terrasse amp prestations luxe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,916
In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, a short walk from HaMesila Park Promenade and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. In a new boutique building with prestigious lobby and Shabbat elevators. Beautiful new and spacious 4…
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Show all Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,67M
New for exclusive sale! A unique, exclusive and rare property. Located in a quiet and bucolic street of the alleys of Yehuda Maccabi, close to Hayarkon Park, in the countryside, a spectacular duplex penthouse, bathed in light, spread over two levels with elevator serving both floors. In a lu…
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,53M
ARNONA RESIDENCE PROJECT - Occupation: 30 April 2029. Residential project in Arnona district, Two 22-storey buildings Close to Ein Guedi Street and close to Hevron Street served by tram.. Large choice of spacious 3 and 5 room apartments, these buildings also include mini-penthouses and pe…
