Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem 4 pieces 94m2 et 104m2

New project Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem 4 rooms 94m2 and 104m2
New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors
Dec 2026
The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre including a cinematheque will enrich the quality of life of the project residents and Kiryat Hayovel residents.
Apartment of 4 rooms 94m2 and 12m2 terrace on the 14th floor
Price: 3.200.000 sh including 1 cellar and 1 parking lot
4 room apartment 104m2 and 12m2 terrace on the 4th floor
Price : 3,400,000 sh including 1 cellar and parking
These prices do not include our agency fees
Please note: in the case of a Project in Construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return