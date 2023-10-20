  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff

Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
;
10
ID: 34472
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yodfat, 2

About the complex

For sale – Exclusive rooftop duplex, Rue Dizengoff, Tel Aviv Exceptional address on one of Tel Aviv's most popular streets, in the heart of cultural, shopping and a few minutes from the beaches. Main features: New duplex – 6th and 7th floors 4 pieces – triple orientation Level 6 : 62 m2 + terrace 7 m2 Level 7 : 23 m2 + private rooftop 28 m2 Mamad, direct elevator, parking nearby Bright spaces, open view, sunsets and premium quality of life on Dizengoff. Price charged: 6,190,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre projet residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
New residential project 7 storey boutique building, high-end located in one of the most sought after areas of Tel Aviv, Within walking distance are the Port of Tel-Aviv, the marina, the beaches, the park Yarkon, Gan Ha Planned delivery : February 2027 Typologies available Apartments of 2,…
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Show all Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$589,380
TOWER PREMIUM PROJECT Apartments 4 and 5 rooms Delivery scheduled for June 2027 From 1.880.000 nis Immediate monthly income from signature Direct sale manufacturer without agency fees
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,01M
Project Nine in Netanya .Savyon A new exceptional address, between city and nature Close to the sea and shopping centers, discover Savyon , an exceptional residence made by one of Israel's largest builders. Ideal location: next to the PIANO and Ir Yamim, between the urban dynamism and the…
