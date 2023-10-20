  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Michkenot haouma jerusalem centre

Residential quarter Michkenot haouma jerusalem centre

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,98M
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 34358
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaAliya

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New on the market, in Michkenot Haouma, close to the central station and the city centre, in a residence standing, overlooking the promenade, appt 5P in excellent condition, balcony with open view, 2 private parkings, cellar. Hadassa Exclusive, Takam Agency

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter Appartement de prestige dans le complexe haut de gamme prestige ramat aviv hahadasha
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,33M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,49M
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf au calme pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Michkenot haouma jerusalem centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,98M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p
Show all Residential quarter Rdj 4 p
Residential quarter Rdj 4 p
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$674,025
rdj 4 p with a spacious garden facing west small 4 floor building
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue balfour bat yam a 400m de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$539,220
In the heart of Bat Yam, on a very popular central street, this apartment enjoys an ideal location: just 400 meters from the sea and close to all amenities of everyday life, shops and transport. Apartment 3 rooms bright 74m2 3rd floor with elevator Central location, near sea and amenities …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$548,625
????? For sale in Ashkelon – Superb 4-room apartment in the Agamim district! ????? ???? 8th Floor???? Unobstructed view????️ Spacious and bright A great opportunity in one of the city's most sought after neighborhoods! ✅ 4 pieces well arranged ✅ High floor with open and soothing view ✅ New,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications