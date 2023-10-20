Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 pieces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse

  1. Realting.com
  Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 pieces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse

Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 pieces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse

Bat Yam, Israel
$1,57M
ID: 34489
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

In a modern stranding tower of Bat Yam 5 pieces including 1 mamad Living area 131m2 Terrace 14m2 On the 20th floor of a luxurious tower 2 parking spaces 1 cellar

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

