  Residential quarter Top affaire

Residential quarter Top affaire

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$658,350
;
Residential quarter Top affaire
1
ID: 34054
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    4871, 14

About the complex

Excellent case! 4-room apartment from a sale by a court administrator. Requires complete renovation. Great potential. A real opportunity not to be missed!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 pieces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,57M
In a modern stranding tower of Bat Yam 5 pieces including 1 mamad Living area 131m2 Terrace 14m2 On the 20th floor of a luxurious tower 2 parking spaces 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,88M
For sale in Talpiot Nord - Penthouse 6 rooms of approximately 180 m2 and a balcony of 40 m2 with views of the Temple Mount New, designed to high and bright standards 4 air directions 4 bathrooms parking lot
Agency
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,52M
Luxury Apartment for Sale 4,5 rooms Exceptional residence very high-end located in the heart of the Namal de Tel Aviv, offering stunning panoramic views of the sea, definitely unobstructed. Details of the property Interior surface area: 177 m2 Balcony: 18 m2 Floor: 6th Parking : 2 pla…
Agency
Real estate Israel
