Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion proche de la mer

BAT YAM - In an ideal location, just 100 meters from the beach and the popular promenade of the city!
Located in a quiet street – Jabotinsky street
Beautiful building well maintained with digicode and shelter
Apartment of 2.5 rooms of approximately 65 m2
1st floor on 7 with elevator
Apartment renovated and pleasant, very bright and quiet!
Fantastic location: about 50 meters from the light tram and 100 meters from the seafront!
The apartment is rented and is suitable for both living there and for an investment!
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
