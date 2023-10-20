Residential quarter Villa de prestige a louer en bord de mer a ashdod

  1. Realting.com
Villa de prestige a louer en bord de mer a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,76M
;
17
ID: 34851
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Exodus, 32

About the complex

La Croisette a Ashdod !!! VERY RARE, PIEDS IN WATER Prestigious villa with swimming pool 340 m2, several terraces, elevator, 5 bathrooms, and 6 toilets, sumptuous master suite with its bathroom, a beautiful dressing room and beautiful terrace sea view, air conditioning, parking, You cross and you are at the beach of the Marina with its cafes, restaurants, water games and sun loungers and deckchairs!!!

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Only a few steps from Shouk HaCarmel, Shenkin Street, Rothschild Boulevard and a 5-minute walk from the beach this unique duplex penthouse is located in a completely renovated street, within a new boutique building with preserved architecture, on the 5th floor with elevator. Main characteri…
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
4 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere of Jerusalem and only a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments a…
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,33M
The only new program that's not a trick! An avant-garde architecture for this residence facing the sea in Ashdod: -8 floors only -2 elevators including one of shabat - Luxurious entrance hall with concierge -In the residential area of Dalet, overlooking the villas and facing the sea Benefit…
