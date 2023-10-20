  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer

Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
;
3
ID: 34455
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Pinsker, 40

About the complex

Français Français
Located on the very popular Bograshov street, just 2 minutes walk from the sea, this apartment represents an exceptional opportunity in the heart of Tel Aviv. Details of the property Area: 68 m2 well arranged Floor: 1st out of 4 (no elevator) Orientation: East – bright apartment all morning Rooms: 3 spacious and functional rooms Balcony: small balcony ideal for your morning coffees or a reading area Bathroom: modern, tastefully renovated Main assets Searched location, in the heart of Tel Aviv's urban life A few steps from the beach, promenade and shopping streets Lively environment, close to cafes, restaurants and art galleries Excellent rental potential in one of the city's most sought-after areas

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications