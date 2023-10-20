  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Superbe appartment de 140m2 a vendre tour naharda

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
;
10
ID: 34368
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nehardea, 3

About the complex

For sale exclusively In the new North Quarter In the prestigious Nehardea Tower On the 11th floor, open and green view Facing the street 4.5 room apartment with large common area 127.6 m2 + 12 m2 of sunny terrace The apartment is triple air-conditioned. Very bright and quiet It includes a main shower room and a double shower room. Underground parking is available in Tabu. The apartment has a luxurious entrance hall, a 24/7 security service, a swimming pool and a club for residents. Currently rented

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
