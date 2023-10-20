  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur

Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,88M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34206
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 7

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New for sale exclusively 7 Dizengoff Street Close to Habima Square and Rothschild Boulevard, in the heart of the city Close to tramway Large spacious apartment About 110 m2 4,5 rooms including a master suite with bathroom (Opportunity to easily create 5 spacious rooms) Pleasant sunny terrace of 2 m2 accessible from one of the bedrooms at the back. First floor with elevator Facade Triple exposure Regular parking at the tabu Building with shelter!

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,330
Residential quarter Nouveau programme a ashdod dans le nouveau quartier shimon peres conditions de paiements hyper attractives
Ashdod, Israel
from
$984,390
Residential quarter Villa immense et luxueuse a ashdod a 2 pas de la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,92M
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,16M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf avec parking et mamad a cote de sarona
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Grand 45 pieces a deux pas de rothschild et habima avec parking et ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,88M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,03M
new apartment 3 p beautiful view degagee. on the gardens terrace of 25 m2. Sukka. south and west side. 2 parking lots in a cellar. the apartment is rented until July 2026 at 6200 sh/month
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Show all Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,35M
Spacious apartment in Ashdod for sale with incredible sea view Magnificent residence, 5 spacious rooms with stunning sea view terrace. 3.20 meters high under ceiling, 3 WC, 2 bathrooms. Close to the beach and all amenities
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$805,695
New program under construction in "Ashdod Park", new neighborhood with more than 2700 apartments under construction as well as all the necessary infrastructure. Each apartment with balcony, parking lot and air conditioning. Possibility to pay 10% and balance 3 months before delivery, without…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications