  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Grand jardin

Residential quarter Grand jardin

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$987,525
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34691
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
terraced villa 6 pcs with mamad beautiful garden quiet and pastoral place master bed room of 30m2

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre renove a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$893,475
Residential quarter Tres bien entretenu avec cave
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$561,165
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces en rez de jardin a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,10M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$987,525
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,36M
Only 200 meters from the sea A unique residential project with high-end contemporary design. A few minutes' walk from the beach, the souk HaCarmel, Nahalat Binyamin, Rothschild Boulevard and the iconic Neve Tzedek district, Project strengths Only 58 units – privacy and exclusivity Building …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
Located in the charming Rue Ruppin, this property offers a quiet and green environment in the heart of Tel Aviv. It is a short walk from Gordon Beach and the city's main entertainment and leisure venues. This spacious apartment, located on the 3rd floor of a 4 storey intimate building, exten…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,18M
Ideally located in the heart of Tel Aviv, on the prestigious Dizengoff street, at the intersection of Jabotinsky and Bazel streets, one of the most popular areas of the city, renowned for its cafes, shops and unique atmosphere. Apartment in a recently renovated building as part of the TAMA …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications